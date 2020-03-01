‘Party conflict won’t lead to mid-term polls’

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Pokhara, February 29

Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa today said conflict party would not affect party unity.

Talking to journalists at Pokhara airport, Thapa reiterated that intra-party dispute in the party would not lead to the dissolution of the House of Representatives and lead to mid-term polls.

Thapa, who is also the member of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Secretariat, said the current dispute in the party was normal. “It is natural for a vibrant party to have discussion and debate. So, it is not good to make mountain out of a molehill,” Thapa said.

“Since the party has decided to send Bamdev Gautam to the vacant seat of the National Assembly, the government will abide by it. Thus, it is redundant to make fuss out of it,” he said.

Meanwhile, addressing a Gandaki Province-level security meeting organised by the home ministry and Gandaki Province Ministry of Internal Affairs and Law in Pokhara, Thapa said government had increased check posts from 87 to 104 in the southern border. Thapa said technical work to print the map of Nepal including land allegedly occupied by India was over.

“We shall publish the map of Nepal including Kalapani, Limpiyadhura and Lipulek,” Thapa said. He informed that diplomatic efforts were on to reclaim the land from India.

A version of this article appears in print on March 01, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook