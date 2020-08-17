PCR tests expanding in Sudurpaschim

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Mahendranagar, August 16

The scope of lab test for COVID-19 has widened in Sudurpaschim Province after laboratories and human resources were increased there.

Prior to this, swab samples collected in the province were sent to other places for lab test, which was prolonging the time period for test results to come out. With the new provision in place, the check-up ratio has improved.

According to Director at the State Health Directorate Dr Gunaraj Awasthi, PCR tests of 2,500 people have been conducted on a daily basis of late. He further said that the test was smoothly going on in two labs in Dhangadi and one lab in Dadeldhura.

He added that they were preparing to set up another PCR test lab in Doti by August 18 and by next week in Baitadi.

According to Dr Awasthi, they will have the capacity to conduct PCR tests of 5,000 individuals on a daily basis in the province from the first week of September.

He added that the rate of infection was decreasing in the province of late. According to him, a total of 4,829 people were found to be infected in the province as of last night. Similarly, 4,202 have returned home after complete recovery so far.

