Nepalgunj, June 15

Banke District Administration has tightened the noose on persons involved in illegal excavation of river-related materials after boulders, sand and gravel were mined illegally from different rivers of the district.

Police arrested 22 persons and seized 12 tractors that were mobilised for mining river products from the Rapti River, yesterday and today.

The arrests were made after Chief District Officer Ram Bahadur Kurumbang reached the site.

CDO Kurumbang directed officials to seize the vehicles and arrest those involved in the illegal act. He said the persons and vehicles were taken in custody from the Rapti River when the river related materials were being transported to Nepalgunj. The CDO added that action would be taken against the arrested and illegal mining activities in rivers would be controlled. He said people involved in illegal mining would not escape the law.

Banke District Police Office SP Bir Bahadur Oli said nine people travelling in three tractors were held yesterday while 13 traveling in nine tractors were taken under control today. He said that acting on a tip-off, the police team held them early this morning from Nepalgunj sub-metropolis.

SP Oli said the arrested had also misbehaved with security personnel during investigation. Police said the loaded tractors were handed over to Banke DPO.

