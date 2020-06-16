Nepalgunj, June 15
Banke District Administration has tightened the noose on persons involved in illegal excavation of river-related materials after boulders, sand and gravel were mined illegally from different rivers of the district.
Police arrested 22 persons and seized 12 tractors that were mobilised for mining river products from the Rapti River, yesterday and today.
The arrests were made after Chief District Officer Ram Bahadur Kurumbang reached the site.
CDO Kurumbang directed officials to seize the vehicles and arrest those involved in the illegal act. He said the persons and vehicles were taken in custody from the Rapti River when the river related materials were being transported to Nepalgunj. The CDO added that action would be taken against the arrested and illegal mining activities in rivers would be controlled. He said people involved in illegal mining would not escape the law.
Banke District Police Office SP Bir Bahadur Oli said nine people travelling in three tractors were held yesterday while 13 traveling in nine tractors were taken under control today. He said that acting on a tip-off, the police team held them early this morning from Nepalgunj sub-metropolis.
SP Oli said the arrested had also misbehaved with security personnel during investigation. Police said the loaded tractors were handed over to Banke DPO.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on June 16, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
JANAKPURDHAM: Body of the youth, who died in police custody at Area Police Office based in Dhanusha's Sabaila Municipality, has apparently begun to putrefy. Shambhu Sada, a youth from Barkurwa, Sabaila Municipality-12 in Dhanusha district was apparently found hanging in the toilet of the cell at Read More...
With shift in customer behaviour, people have adopted online shopping; are ordering books, clothes and skin-care products in the latter days of lockdown KATHMANDU Reading books has very much been a part of Dinesh Karki’s lockdown routine — he reads books during his leisure time, an Read More...
Virtual tours make it possible with an aim to let people confined in their homes explore the country KATHMANDU Travelling is a way to find peace of mind and other benefits, but with travel restrictions imposed due to lockdown and COVID-19 risks, we have not been able to go anywhere. Many of us Read More...
JANAKPURDHAM: Shambhu Sada was found dead inside a cell of a police station in Sabaila Municipality-12 of Dhanusha district, on June 9. He had surrendered to the police after his tractor killed a woman and injured another person at Dhanusha on May 25. The police have alleged that the 22-year-old M Read More...
LOUISVILLE: Beyoncé has joined the call for charges against officers involved in the shooting of Breonna Taylor, a black woman gunned down by officers who burst into her Kentucky home. The superstar said in a letter Sunday to Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron that the three Louisville pol Read More...
DHANGADHI: Locals have blocked the Lamki road section of East-West Highway, staging protest against the Kailali quarantine gang rape case. People have come out to the streets demanding fair investigations into the case since the news of the heinous crime surfaced. A 31-year-old woman who was s Read More...
GENEVA: The United Nations’ top human rights body will hold an urgent debate on allegations of “systemic racism, police brutality and violence against peaceful protests” in the United States on Wednesday, a statement said. The decision by the UN Human Rights Council followed a request last Read More...
KATHMANDU: Himalaya Airlines will be operating repatriation flights for nine days starting tomorrow. In line with Government of Nepal's permission and authorisation received to bring back Nepali citizens stranded in different countries due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Airline company will be Read More...