People’s entry restricted in Jhapa

Jhapa, August 22

Jhapa’s Bhadrapur Municipality has introduced stringent provision to discourage entry of people from outside the district, as part of its preventive measure against the coronavirus.

As per the decision taken by the COVID-19 Risk Management Committee that met here yesterday, people would be allowed to enter the district on the recommendation of the concerned tole development committee, ward committee and municipality.

Those entering the district must stay in home quarantine for a week and follow the health guidelines prescribed by the government.

The new provision will be in place for seven days from tomorrow.

The meeting also decided to close all but emergency services to be delivered by the municipality and ward offices. District administration office has been asked to minimise crowds at provincial and federal-level entities.

Damak Municipality has decided to extend its lockdown for one more week, until August 31. The decision was taken on the recommendation of an all-party meeting that convened here today.

