Person dies from viral fever in Bajura; hundreds fall ill

PRAKASH SINGH

BAJURA: A person has died from viral fever in Swamikartik Khapar Rural Municipality of Bajura district, on Tuesday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Mima Kadara, 55, of Joru in the rural municipality. Five other members of Kadara’s family are known to be sick, said incharge of Sappata Health Post, Birja BK, adding that hundreds have fallen sick in the rural municipality.

Acting chief administrative officer of Swamikartik Khapar Rural Municipality, Kuber Shahi, informed that over 215 people in ward-1 have fallen ill from the seasonal flu. He added that health workers are finding it difficult to administer treatment after the whole village started falling sick.

Shahi quoted the health workers as saying that treatment of patients has become challenging due to lack of sufficient medicines and human resources at the health post. The number of people suffering from the condition increased over the past week.

Meanwhile, coordinator of the health department at the rural municipality, Bhakta Bahadur Kaila, said health personnel along with available medicines would be mobilised to the viral-fever affected areas.

Health professionals have advised the locals to be alert and take precautionary measures to avoid the spreading of the viral condition.

Himali Rural Municipality has also reported some cases of the viral fever where a team of health professionals are visiting today to assess the situation.

(Translated by Priyanka Adhikari)

