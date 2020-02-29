Person stabbed to death in Rautahat

Prabhat Kumar Jha

RAUTAHAT: A person was stabbed to death in Rautahat district on Friday night.

The deceased has been identified as Seikh Abdul Khair, 25, of Katahariya Municipality-2 in the district. Khair was killed after being attacked by a sharp knife.

On Thursday, Khair got into an argument with Seikh Mushtaq Aalam, Amirul Haq and Ali Emam Wich over a water motor. The dispute led to the perpetrators attacking Khair at about 8:30 pm on Friday. He lost his life en route to the hospital, informed Area Police Office (APO), Garuda.

Mushtaq Aalam was arrested by a team of police personnel deployed by the Garuda-based APO at 2:00 am today, reported the police.

The arrestee was made public at the APO today itself. He has confessed to stabbing Khair in his chest, informed Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) at the APO, Gyan Kumar Mahato. He added that when the court opens on Sunday, Aalam will be remanded into judicial custody for further investigation. Action will be taken against him for murder, as per the criminal code.

The body of the deceased will be handed over to his relatives after post mortem, said police.

Meanwhile, search is on for the others who have absconded after the incident, stated DSP Mahato.

