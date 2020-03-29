Person under treatment in isolation at Butwal dies

BUTWAL: A 34-year-old man who was undergoing treatment at a temporary Coronavirus treatment hospital here, died this morning.

According to Dr Sudarshan Thapa, the patient, who was suffering from high fever and persistent cough, breathed his last while being treated at the isolation ward.

“The man had returned from Dubai on March 19,” source said, adding that he stayed at his home in Sainamaina Municipality for a week before getting admitted.”