PM Oli extends best wishes to his Sri Lankan counterpart

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli congratulated Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, on his landslide victory in the Sri Lankan People’s Party parliamentary election and conveyed best wishes for his successful tenure of office.
The press release published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that PM Oli, on behalf of the government, people of Nepal, the NCP, and on a personal level, has congratulated his counterpart on the electoral victory of Sri Lankan People’s Party and wishes for the successful tenure of Prime Minister Rajapaksa.
In the telephone conversation, the two prime ministers shared happiness over the excellent state of bilateral relations.
They also shared their national experience of combating COVID-19 and efforts undertaken by their respective governments to address the situation.
PM Oli expressed thanks to the government of Sri Lanka for their support on reconstruction of two cultural sites after the earthquake.
In the tweet following the conversation, Rajapaksa thanked Oli for warm wishes and the invitation to visit Nepal.
KATHMANDU: Rajib Upadhya, a formal journalist and longtime development professional, has come out with a book that argues that the cabals and the cartels, the dark underbelly of the transitioning Nepal, will hollow out every prospect for the change that we are still pining for if they are left to th Read More...
NEW DELHI/LUCKNOW: With scant supplies and underpaid staff, one of India's poorest states is scrambling to prevent a "blast" in coronavirus cases that medics say could cripple its precarious health system. The pandemic has already overwhelmed the medical network in the eastern state of Bihar, wh Read More...
NEW YORK: Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova said on Wednesday that she will not travel to New York to take part in the US Open later this month as organisers could not guarantee her health and safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The US Open is set to be played from Aug. 31-Sept. 12 even as the cou Read More...
KATHMANDU: A writ of mandamus has been filed in Supreme Court today demanding an order not to detain the protesters of ‘Enough is Enough’ campaign and passers-by. First date of hearing for the interim order, which seeks that people protesting peacefully not be detained, is set for tomorrow. Read More...
Five-times winners Sevilla made light work of AS Roma when first half goals from Sergio Reguilon and Youssef En-Nesyri gave them a 2-0 win over AS Roma and sent them into the Europa League quarter-finals on Thursday. Sevilla's win, in a tie reduced to a single match played in Duisberg, Ge Read More...
MEXICO CITY: Mexico's health ministry on Thursday reported 6,590 new confirmed coronavirus infections and 819 fatalities, bringing the country's totals to 462,690 cases and 50,517 deaths. The virus is spreading quickly; just over two weeks ago, the health ministry reported 40,000 deaths. M Read More...
WASHINGTON: Nearly 300,000 Americans could be dead from COVID-19 by Dec. 1, University of Washington health experts forecast on Thursday, although they said 70,000 lives could be saved if people were scrupulous about wearing masks. The prediction by the university's widely cited Institute for Read More...