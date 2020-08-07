PM Oli extends best wishes to his Sri Lankan counterpart

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli congratulated Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, on his landslide victory in the Sri Lankan People’s Party parliamentary election and conveyed best wishes for his successful tenure of office.

The press release published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that PM Oli, on behalf of the government, people of Nepal, the NCP, and on a personal level, has congratulated his counterpart on the electoral victory of Sri Lankan People’s Party and wishes for the successful tenure of Prime Minister Rajapaksa.

In the telephone conversation, the two prime ministers shared happiness over the excellent state of bilateral relations.

They also shared their national experience of combating COVID-19 and efforts undertaken by their respective governments to address the situation.

PM Oli expressed thanks to the government of Sri Lanka for their support on reconstruction of two cultural sites after the earthquake.

In the tweet following the conversation, Rajapaksa thanked Oli for warm wishes and the invitation to visit Nepal.

