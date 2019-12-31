PM Oli extends Tamu Lhosar greetings

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Tuesday extended best wishes on the occasion of Tamu Lhosar, the main festival and beginning of New Year of Tamu (Gurung) community.

In the message, PM Oli wished for the health, happiness, peace, prosperity and continued progress of all Nepalis in the country and abroad with the belief that the festival would foster cordiality, religious tolerance and respect among all the citizens, thereby promoting national unity.

“Our country is a nation with multi-ethnic, multi-lingual, multi-religious and multi-cultural characteristics. The diversity of languages, religions, cultures and costumes, among others, are our valuable asset,” PM stated in his message and stressed the need to promote and preserve this diversity.

PM Oli has also expressed the belief that this festival will inspire all to promote and protect the customs, traditions and culture of the Tamu community.

He stated that Nepal is presently on the path towards fulfilling the national aspiration of ‘Prosperous Nepal, Happy Nepalis’ by internalising the principle of unity in diversity, which defines the Nepali identity.

