PM Oli holds phone conversation

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Saturday held a telephone conversation with Bahrain’s Prime Minister Prince Khalifa Bin Salman Al Khalifa and inquired about safety of Nepalis there.

PM Oli also thanked for the care and help being provided to the Nepalis by the Government of Bahrain by conducting COVID-19 medical tests and providing treatment.

Bahrain is one of the destination countries for Nepali migrant workers. Tweeting about the conversation PM Oli said that the he would also contact executive heads of other countries.

