PM Oli pays his respects to Mahaguru Phalgunanda

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has paid his respects to the national luminary Mahaguru Phalgunanda on the occasion of the Mahaguru’s 136th birth anniversary.

PM Oli took to the microblogging site, Twitter, to express his high regards to the Mahaguru, today.

“I express my high respects to the national icon and social reformer Mahaguru Phalgunanda on the occasion of his 136th birth anniversary.

On this occasion, I wish that mutual unity and goodwill be enhanced among all sisters and brothers through the Mahaguru’s teachings and motivation,” PM Oli wrote in his twitter post.

राष्ट्रिय विभूति,समाज सुधारक महागुरू फाल्गुनन्दको १३६ औं जन्मजयन्तिका अवसरमा उहाँप्रति उच्च सम्मान प्रकट गर्दछु । यस अवसरमा सम्पूर्ण दिदीबहिनी तथा दाजुभाइहरुमा उहाँकाे शिक्षा र सत्प्रेरणाबाट आपसी एकता र सदभाव वृद्धि होस् भन्ने कामना गर्दछु । — K P Sharma Oli (@kpsharmaoli) November 10, 2020

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook