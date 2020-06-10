PM Oli to address House today

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is scheduled to address a meeting of the House of Representatives, today.
At the meeting, the PM will respond to the queries forwarded by members or the House on various topics.
The HoR will commence at 11:00 am.
Kathmandu, June 8 The House of Representatives today formed a nine-member Special Parliamentary Committee under the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) lawmaker Devendra Paudel to probe the alleged killings of Dalit youths in Rukum (West) village recently. Other members of the committee are Ekb Read More...
POKHARA: As many as 24 new Covid-19 cases were identified in three districts of Gandaki province on Tuesday, confirmed Gandaki Health Directorate. According to the Directorate, 12 infections were reported in Nawalpur, eight in Myagdi and four in Baglung-- all through the PCR testing conducted at Read More...
Panchthar, June 8 As part of the strategy to better understand endangered mammal species, 10 red pandas have been affixed with satellite collars over the past nine months in the eastern hills. The Red Panda Network, under the oversight of the Department of National Parks and Wildlife Conse Read More...
Jajarkot, June 8 More than 2,300 people coming from India have been kept in different quarantine facilities of Jajarkot, but swab samples of only 749 were collected and sent to Surkhet for COVID-19 test. Of this number, 448 people are still waiting for their reports. Reports of 300 people have Read More...
Kathmandu, June 8 The country’s largest and oldest university — Tribhuvan University — has claimed that it has almost completed all preparations to create digital identification of its students, teachers and other staffers to begin online teaching and learning amidst the coronavirus pandemi Read More...
Bajura, June 8 A former hospital staff, who was injured after he set himself on fire, died in Achham today. The deceased has been identified as Siddhartha Aauji of Bhageswor in Sangebagar Municipality, Achham. Following his dismissal from Bayalpata Hospital, Aauji had sprayed petrol on his bod Read More...
SEOUL: North Korea said it will cut off all communication channels with South Korea at noon Tuesday as it escalates its pressure on the South for failing to stop activists from floating anti-Pyongyang leaflets across their tense border. South Korea's liberal government, which espouses greater tie Read More...
Kathmandu, June 8 The Embassy of India and the Central Level Project Implementation Unit of the Ministry of Education, Nepal, signed seven memorandum of understandings for rebuilding 56 higher secondary schools in Gorkha, Nuwakot, Dhading, Dolakha, Kavrepalanchowk, Ramechhap and Sindhupalchowk di Read More...