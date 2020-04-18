Pokhara metropolis to manage free food

Himalayan News Service

Pokhara, April 17 Pokhara

Metropolitan City has announced to provide free meals to such families who are unable to feed themselves during the lockdown.

Mayor Man Bahadur GC said that free meals would be provided to the needy people in all 33 wards of the metropolitan city.

“Initially, we started providing relief materials to the families, which were in need of support amidst this difficult time. But as there were complaints about distribution process of the relief materials, we’ve now come up with the plan to offer free meals instead,” the mayor said.

While the metropolis will manage materials and utensils required to prepare meals, the distribution process will take place under the leadership of concerned ward chairs.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook