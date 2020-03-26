Pokhara metropolis to set up 150-bed quarantine facility

Himalayan News Service

Pokhara, March 25

In a bid to prevent and control the spread of coronavirus, Pokhara Metropolitan City is working to set up a quarantine facility with capacity to accommodate 150 individuals.

The metropolis is preparing to set up a 100-bed quarantine at Lake City Hospital located at Pokhara’s Bagaletole, while a 50- bed quarantine will be established at Buddha Hospital at Pokhara’s Nadipur.

Deputy Mayor Manjudevi Gurung said a meeting chaired by Mayor Man Bahadur GC today had decided to set up the 150-bed quarantine facility. She said Lake City Hospital was appropriate for the quarantine.

Mayor GC, deputy mayor, ward chair and health workers inspected both the hospitals today. After inspection, Mayor GC directed the Department of Health at the metropolis to manage necessary equipment and devices for the quarantine within a day.

Earlier, Gandaki Provincial government had decided to set up a quarantine facility of 60 beds at Agriculture Training Centre of Pokhara’s Malepatan. The provincial government is working to develop Lekhnath Community Lions Hospital as a dedicated hospital for COVID-19 in Pokhara.

