Police asked to arrest Mishra

KATHMANDU: The Public Accounts Committee of the Parliament on Thursday asked the Central Investigation Bureau of Nepal Police to arrest Bijay Prakash Mishra for maligning the names of the committee’s lawmakers in the Gokul Baskota controversy.

Mishra, who is the Nepali agent of a Swiss equipment supplier, is the man talking to Baskota in the audiotape released on Thursday that has dragged Baskota into controversy.

Stating that PAC members have been defamed in the controversy, the committee wrote a letter to the CIB to probe and charge Mishra.

PAC members have accused Mishra of putting their reputation at stake by giving an interview to the media.

A version of this article appears in print on February 21, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

