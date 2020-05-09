Police begins investigation into unauthorised use of photos in microblogging site

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Police have initiated an investigation into the unauthorised use of photos in a microblogging site.

Attention of Cyber Bureau of the Nepal Police has been drawn to the unwarranted use of photos — shared by social media users across various social media platforms — in the microblogging site Reddit.

“Necessary analysis and investigation have been initiated into the unauthorised use of user photos — downloaded from various social media platforms — in the microblogging site,” shared the Bureau.

Some people with untoward motive have been forming groups and communities on the site to discuss objectionable contents where women, including minors, are objectified and sexualised.

The revelation of such activities in the internet has drawn grave attention of various quarters, questioning the safety of girls and women.

