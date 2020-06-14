Nepal | June 14, 2020

The Himalayan Times > Nepal > Police fire tear gas, shots to control quarantined people

Police fire tear gas, shots to control quarantined people

Published: June 14, 2020 9:15 am On: Nepal
Prabhat Kumar Jha
Share Now:

Rautahat, June 13

Police fired 14 rounds of tear gas and two rounds of bullets in the air this afternoon after quarantined people attacked police for preventing them to meet their kin in Rautahat’s Rajpur Municipality.

Head Constable Subodh Singh of District Police Office of Gaur suffered head injuries after the people staying in quarantine at Dawatarusalam Madarsha of Rajpur Municipality-1 broke out of the facility and started pelting stones and bricks at security personnel.

Demanding that they be allowed to meet their kin, the quarantined persons were joined by their kin outside the facility in their attack on the police.

“As the huge crowd of people in quarantine went unruly, insisting on meeting their kin and eating home-made food, and broke out of the shelter and blocked the road, police had to use some force,” said DSP Gyan Kumar Mahato of Area Police Office of Garuda.

DSP Mahoto said the situation has now returned to normalcy. The injured policeman is being treated at Gaur Hospital.

Last week, police fired 13 rounds in the air to quell a clash sparked by the attempt of health workers to take away COVID-19 infected persons to an isolation facility from Ishanath’s Jokaha.

Similarly, shots were also fired in the air by police in Katahariya Municipality when locals insistent on not letting a quarantine shelter to be built in their locality clashed with the police in Bhasedhawa Secondary School.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on June 14, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.


Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook

Recommended Stories:

More from The Himalayan Times:

MoALD facing difficulties in managing fertilisers

KATHMANDU, JUNE 12 The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development (MoALD) is facing difficulties in ensuring smooth supply of fertilisers for paddy plantation this year. As import and transportation have been affected due to the lockdown and border restrictions, this year fertilisers ar Read More...

Directive on RDT creates panic in Sudurpaschim

DHANGADI, JUNE 12 Sudurpaschim Province Health Directorate’s directive on rapid diagnostic test has created panic among people in the province. The office of health directorate, in its directive states that people, who have stayed in quarantine facility for 14 days without showing any sympto Read More...

Migrants from Sudurpaschim elated to be back home

DHANGADI, JUNE 12 After a week’s journey, Dipak Chaudhary of Dhangadi Sub-metropolitan City-18, Kailali, entered Nepal through Trinagar entry point today. Chaudhary, who worked in a steam company in the Indian state of Maharastra, had completed 21-day quarantine at the company he worked for Read More...

Free medicine, yoga for quarantined people

BAJURA, JUNE 12 District Ayurveda Health Centre, Bajura, has been providing free yoga classes and medicine for the people in quarantine facilities in two local levels. “Besides providing free medicine, we teach yoga postures and other measures to help quarantined people stay mentally healthy Read More...

Over 10,000 people repatriated during lockdown

KATHMANDU, JUNE 12 More than 10,000 people stranded in the country due to travel restrictions have been repatriated during the lockdown. According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), a total of 10,423 nationals from different countries stranded in Nepal departed for their respecti Read More...

The rise and rise of BTS

Korean pop music began taking its own unique form and shape by 1990s, heavily influenced by American and European pop music styles, especially hip-hop, rap, rock and jazz. K-pop has revolutionised since producing the most prominent K-pop stars and chart-topping numbers making it one of the most succ Read More...

Dear Class of 2020: Heartfelt message with power performance

KATHMANDU: BTS were part of a star-studded ceremony ‘Dear Class Of 2020’ hosted by YouTube on June 7 to celebrate the graduating class of 2020 that had the likes of Beyonce, Lady Gaga as well as former US president Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, delivering messages. One of the most awai Read More...

Trump administration revokes transgender health protection

Washington: In a move applauded by President Donald Trump's conservative religious base, his administration on Friday finalized a rule that overturns Obama-era protections for transgender people against sex discrimination in health care. The Department of Health and Human Services said it will en Read More...

© 2020 The Himalayan Times