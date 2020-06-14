Police fire tear gas, shots to control quarantined people

Prabhat Kumar Jha

Rautahat, June 13

Police fired 14 rounds of tear gas and two rounds of bullets in the air this afternoon after quarantined people attacked police for preventing them to meet their kin in Rautahat’s Rajpur Municipality.

Head Constable Subodh Singh of District Police Office of Gaur suffered head injuries after the people staying in quarantine at Dawatarusalam Madarsha of Rajpur Municipality-1 broke out of the facility and started pelting stones and bricks at security personnel.

Demanding that they be allowed to meet their kin, the quarantined persons were joined by their kin outside the facility in their attack on the police.

“As the huge crowd of people in quarantine went unruly, insisting on meeting their kin and eating home-made food, and broke out of the shelter and blocked the road, police had to use some force,” said DSP Gyan Kumar Mahato of Area Police Office of Garuda.

DSP Mahoto said the situation has now returned to normalcy. The injured policeman is being treated at Gaur Hospital.

Last week, police fired 13 rounds in the air to quell a clash sparked by the attempt of health workers to take away COVID-19 infected persons to an isolation facility from Ishanath’s Jokaha.

Similarly, shots were also fired in the air by police in Katahariya Municipality when locals insistent on not letting a quarantine shelter to be built in their locality clashed with the police in Bhasedhawa Secondary School.

