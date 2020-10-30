TULSIPUR: The Lumbini Province Police Office, Dang has initiated a campaign for prevention and minimisation of child marriage in the province.
The Province Police has launched a 15-day campaign beginning today for minimizing under-age marriage, informed Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Raj Kumar Baidawar, at Province Police Office, while citing the phenomena has been reported widely throughout the province in recent days.
According to SSP Baidawar, all the police offices in 12 districts of the province will reach out to targeted groups and run programmes aimed at prevention and control of child marriage, effective implementation of the existing laws against child marriage through joint collaboration with the general public, local levels, media, civil society and the stakeholders.
Programme has been started with the objective of raising public awareness that child marriage is illegal, of taking legal action against those involved in arranging the child marriage and of enhancing collaboration for the police campaign, SSP Baidawar said.
The campaign will run from today till November 13.
Forty-nine cases of child marriage have been reported to the police in Lumbini Province in the last three fiscal years.
Police said nine cases of child marriage were reported in fiscal year 2019/20, twenty-two in fiscal year 2018/19 and 18 cases of child marriage in fiscal year 2017/18.
KATHMANDU: Nepal on Thursday reported 2,364 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 164,718. Of the total infections, 984 are females and 1,380 are males. In the last 24 hours, 1,338 cases surfaced in Kathmandu distr Read More...
PPOKHARA: Yet another Covid-19 related death has been reported in Pokhara on Thursday. According to Dr Binod Bindu Sharma, director of the Gandaki Province Health Directorate, a 55-year-old male from Kushma Municipality-6 of Parbat district, who was undergoing treatement at Charak Memorial Hospit Read More...
NICE: An attacker with a knife killed three people, including a woman who was decapitated, at a church in the French city of Nice on Thursday, police said, in an incident the city's mayor described as terrorism. Mayor Christian Estrosi said on Twitter the knife attack had happened in or near the Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Central Working Committee meeting of the Nepali Congress will be held at the party’s central office, in Sanepa, Lalitpur on Friday. The meeting has been called in line with the party's upcoming 14th general convention. The CWC’s office bearers, central members, invitee centr Read More...
BARA: Four persons were injured in a clash between police personnel and onion smugglers in Suvarna Rural Municipality-2 of Bara district on Wednesday night. The injured teenager has been identified as Rajan Yadav (14) of Kawahigoth in Suvarna-2. Three others injured in the clash include a Sub Ins Read More...
KATHMANDU: The World Bank has approved a project worth US dollars 80 million (equivalent to Rs 9.44 billion) today to bolster Nepal’s agriculture sector by strengthening rural market linkages and promoting entrepreneurship while creating jobs to support post-COVID-19 recovery. The Rural Enterpr Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 29 The Asian Development Bank (ADB)'s venture capital arm ADB Ventures has provided the Good Bricks System, a non-fired brickmaking solution in Nepal, a $125,000 (equivalent to Rs 14.7 million) grant to reduce the industry’s harmful impact on the environment and health. Th Read More...
KATHMANDU: 23-year-old rapper VTEN has made it into the headlines yet again with the police looking to detain him. The Nepal Police Headquarters has directed the Cyber Bureau to expedite action against Samir Ghising VTEN, for alleged usage of 'indecent language' in the latter's recent video. T Read More...