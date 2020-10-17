Police seize 22.5kg gold from apartment in Parsa

Ram Sarraf

BIRGUNJ: Police in Parsa district today raided an apartment in Birgunj Metropolitan City-6 and seized about 22 and a half kilograms of gold.

A team of security personnel deployed from Parsa District Police Office (DPO) under the command of Superintendent of Police (SP) Ganga Panta raided Ganesh Apartment at Reshamkothi and seized the gold.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided the flat in the apartment building where an Indian national had been residing, according to the chief at Province 2 Police Office, Deputy General Inspector of Police (DIG) Dhiraj Pratap Singh.

Although a huge amount of gold has been seized, nobody has been taken into police custody as the investigation into the case is underway, police informed.

It has been learnt that police raided the apartment after Parsa’s Chief District Officer (CDO) Asman Tamang received information that a huge amount of gold was hidden in the apartment.

