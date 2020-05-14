Police to establish beat at Papuliz

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Share Now:











Tanahun, May 13

Preparations are under way to establish a police beat with the aim of tightening security at Papuliz, the main entrance to Gandaki Province in Aanbukhairani Rural Municipality of Tanahun.

The decision was taken in the wake of increased COVID-19 cases across the country.

Chairman of the rural municipality Gir Bahadur Thapa said a police beat would be established to tighten security at the entrance of Mugling Bridge. Vehicles, drivers and passengers would be sanitised before they entered the province.

Aanbukhairani Area Police Office Inspector Buddhi Prasad Subedi said the police beat would be established permanently and security would be tightened at the entrance.

Chief District Officer Badrinath Adhikari said the process of establishing the police beat had been forwarded to the higher authority.

Talking to the mediapersons on Tuesday, DIG Ghanashyam Aryal of Gandaki Province said a police beat with close circuit camera would be set up soon as it was necessary from the security point of view. Armed Police Force DIG Birendra Man Shrestha, among others, were also present.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on May 14, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook