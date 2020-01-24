Police to take action against drunk drivers

Himalayan News Service

Dhading, January 23

Police will file case and take action against drivers if they are found driving under the influence on any of the roads of Dhading district.

District Administration Office, Dhading, decided to minimise road accidents that have increased due to drunk driving. Seven persons died and 37 others were injured after a mini-truck met with an accident while returning from a party in Nilkantha Municipality’s Maidibhanjyang on Tuesday.

Dhading DAO organised a meeting yesterday among representatives of Dhading Transport Entrepreneurs, people’s representatives and other stakeholders in the wake of the accident. The DAO said action would be taken against drivers if they were found driving after consuming alcohol.

Chief District Officer Aasman Tamang said stakeholders at the meeting expressed commitment to implement the decision. Informing about the decisions taken by the meeting, Tamang said vehicles would not be allowed to carry passengers beyond their capacity. Vehicles, which are yet to obtain route permit, renew documents and heavy trucks, tippers, tractors were not allowed to carry passengers. Vehicles were also not allowed to carry passengers on their roofs. Similarly, the local administration announced Dholamandali temple premises as alcohol prohibited area. Jawalamukhi Municipality has also banned alcohol around temple areas.

