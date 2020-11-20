Political gatherings being held despite pandemic

BAJURA, NOVEMBER 19
Even though coronavirus has spread in the community, political parties are holding gatherings in Bajura, putting the lives of participants at risk.
According to sources, two major parties — NCP (NCP) and Nepali Congress — are holding political gatherings almost every day with the participation of hundreds of people.
What is surprising though is that the administration is doing nothing to stop them. Instead, it is providing security at such gatherings.
“Hundreds of people have been attending these gatherings without wearing mask and flouting social distancing rules.
Such programmes could expose a lot of people to the coronavirus risk at once,” said local Dhan Bahadur Rokaya of Budhinanda Municipality. Tribeni Municipality’s Manoj Budha said there has been competition of sorts between the two major parties in holding political gatherings amid the crisis.
“After one party holds a programme, another party has to organise a similar gathering the next day with hordes of people participating. As there are all sorts of people coming from different places, such gatherings held without minimum precautions could further spread the virus rapidly among many of people at once,” Budha observed.
Chief District Officer Krishna Gaihre admitted that no gathering of any sort was allowed during the present health crisis. “We’ve asked political parties not to hold gatherings and put people in harm’s way, but to no avail. They don’t listen to us, and we can’t arrest all of them for defying the rule,” he said.
A version of this article appears in print on November 20, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
