Poor lab testing capacity keeps people waiting for reports

Bajura, June 7
It has already been a week since swab samples collected from Bajura for COVID-19 test were sent to Dhangadi, but people are still waiting for the reports.
A girl died from coronavirus and her mother tested positive for the infection last Sunday. Swab samples of health workers, police personnel and locals staying in Dhuralasain quarantine were collected and sent for test on June 1. The deceased girl and her mother had stayed in the same quarantine.
Bajura Health Office Information Officer Ashok Singh said the test reports had not come though swabs were sent a week ago. Swab samples of 187 people were sent for test on June 1 and 67 swab samples were sent for test after that.
Sudurpaschim Province had halted swab collection for five days due to backlogs of swab samples meant for COVID-19 test.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on June 8, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
Kathmandu They slept under bridges, even in jungles, in the heat, stranded with nowhere to go. Pregnant woman slept on the roadsides. They couldn’t buy food or water because of the fear and stigma that they might have ‘the coronavirus’. No one offered them food. Some managed to wal Read More...
UFC featherweight champion Amanda Nunes dominated Felicia Spencer and scored a comprehensive decision victory on Saturday in retaining her crown, becoming the first two-weight UFC champ to successfully defend both belts. The Canadian challenger went the distance at the UFC 250 event at the UF Read More...
DOTI: A 19-yr-old person has passed away in a quarantine centre at KI Singh Rural Municipality-3 of Doti district. According to one of the locals, Sher Bahadur Aire, the youth passed away today at around 3 am. The deceased had returned to his village in the district from Ludhiana, India on Jun Read More...
DADELDHURA: Yet another death in a quarantine facility has been reported in Nepal. A 31-yr-old man has died in a quarantine centre at Patan Municipality-6 of Baitadi district, on Saturday evening. He had returned to Nepal from Mumbai, India, on Saturday morning. The deceased had been placed in qu Read More...
Can the therapy help contain the coronavirus contagion in Nepal? Is the therapy the answer to the one question the entire world is asking? KATHMANDU: The trial of convalescent plasma therapy in various parts of the world including the US, China shows that it may be a safe treatment option for pat Read More...
KATHMANDU: The results for the Electronic Diversity Visa (EDV) for the year 2021 have been made available from 9:45 pm, June 6, Saturday. Applicants from Nepal can check the results here, as facilitated by the Embassy of the United States to Nepal. The US Embassy has, meanwhile, cautioned the Read More...
BERLIN: Tens of thousands of people gathered Saturday in cities far from the United States to express anger over the death of George Floyd, a sign that the Black Lives Matter movement against police brutality is resonating with wider calls to address racism from Australia to Europe. In Berlin, wh Read More...
Kathmandu, June7 Garlic is a unique herb. I once burned a dry clove of garlic in a fire and found it smelled like roasted meat. I also remember that in the late 90s, the locally bred chicken in our farm in Chitwan got severely infected with Rudhi (the local term for a kind of flu) but survived Read More...