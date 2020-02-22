Poor weather affects flights at TIA

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, February 21

Low visibility caused by inclement weather across the country affected a number of international and domestic flights scheduled from and to Tribhuvan International Airport today.

According to the TIA office, seven international flights were diverted to other destinations, while several domestic flights were cancelled or delayed today.

According to the TIA office, Thai Airways returned to its home destination after failing to land at TIA due to low visibility. Flights of Malindo Air, Thai Lion Air and Biman Bangladesh were diverted to Dhaka, while flights of Oman Air and Vistara Airline were diverted to Lucknow.

A flight of Salam Air was diverted to Patna due to bad weather.

The TIA office has, however, reported that poor weather did not affect any international flight taking off from the country’s sole international airport.

In the domestic sector, most of the flights to hilly and mountainous regions were affected due to the poor weather.

According to the TIA office, four flights of Yeti Airlines, five flights of Buddha Air and one flight of Simrik Air — all to Pokhara airport — were cancelled this morning as Pokhara airport was closed till 2:00pm due to fog. The airport, however, started flights after 2:00pm.

Due to the dense fog, Bharatpur airport could not operate any flights today. Three flights of Buddha Air and one flight of Yeti Airlines to Bharatpur airport were cancelled.

All flights to Tumlingtar airport and a Buddha Air flight to Surkhet were also cancelled today. However, flights to other destinations departed on time.

Around 30 international airline firms and three Nepali airline companies operate around 100 international flights at TIA daily.

In the domestic sector, nine fixed-wing domestic air services and 10 chopper firms operate around 400 flights every day from and to TIA.

A version of this article appears in print on February 22, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

