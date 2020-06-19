Pregnant woman tests positive for COVID-19 infection

Himalayan News Service

Bajura, June 18

A pregnant woman of Budhiganga Municipality, Bajura, who suffered a miscarriage after she took a medicinal herb to prevent coronavirus infection, has tested positive for the virus.

According to the District Health Office, the infection was confirmed after her PCR report came out yesterday.

The 17-year-old woman of Budhiganga Municipality, staying in quarantine at Basanta Preliminary School in Budhiganga Municipality, had taken ‘gurjo’, a medicinal herb, hoping that its consumption would save her from infection.

As she suffered bleeding, she was taken to District Hospital, where her miscarriage was confirmed.

She had tested positive for antibodies earlier. “I had asked someone for the herb, hearing that it would boost my immunity and prevent coronavirus infection.

But no sooner had I taken the herb, I felt intense pain in the lower part of the abdomen and started bleeding,” shared the woman.

Dr Rupchandra Bishwokarma at the district hospital confirmed that she had a miscarriage after consuming the herb.

Ayurvedic doctor Satyaraj Joshi, however, doubted that the woman had miscarriage due to the herb’s effect.

“For one, the miscarriage might have occurred due to other causes. And again when it comes to taking herbs, it should be taken in correct doses and that too in consultation with a doctor,” he said.

Her eight-member family were put in quarantine on May 27 after they returned to Nepal from India.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on June 19, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

