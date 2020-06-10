Pregnant woman with COVID goes under knife

Nepalgunj, June 9
A pregnant woman infected with COVID-19 underwent successful surgery at Nepalgunj Medical College, Kohalpur, Banke, today.
The woman had to undergo a surgery as there was complication in her large intestine, said Dr Dinesh Shrestha of the medical college and hospital. The operation took one-and-a-half hour, said Dr Shrestha. The condition of the woman and the 18-week-old baby inside her womb is normal after surgery, according to Shrestha.
The woman was referred to Nepalgunj Medical College Kohalpur from Bayalpata Hospital in Achham yesterday. She had tested positive for COVID-19 at the hospital. After she was diagnosed with COVID-19, the OPD and emergency ward of the hospital was sealed last evening.
Issuing a press statement today, the hospital said that the OPD and emergency wards were sealed for a day for the woman’s operation.
Dr Shrestha said the hospital would resume all services from tomorrow as the operation was over and the hospital and its premises had been sanitised.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on June 10, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
Panchthar, June 8 As part of the strategy to better understand endangered mammal species, 10 red pandas have been affixed with satellite collars over the past nine months in the eastern hills. The Red Panda Network, under the oversight of the Department of National Parks and Wildlife Conse Read More...
Kathmandu, June 8 The country’s largest and oldest university — Tribhuvan University — has claimed that it has almost completed all preparations to create digital identification of its students, teachers and other staffers to begin online teaching and learning amidst the coronavirus pandemi Read More...
Kathmandu, June 8 The Embassy of India and the Central Level Project Implementation Unit of the Ministry of Education, Nepal, signed seven memorandum of understandings for rebuilding 56 higher secondary schools in Gorkha, Nuwakot, Dhading, Dolakha, Kavrepalanchowk, Ramechhap and Sindhupalchowk di Read More...
Kathmandu, June 8 With the number of complaints related to fraud rising against e-commerce websites and companies, the government has started the process to draft necessary laws to govern such sites and firms. Netra Prasad Subedi, director general of Department of Commerce, Supply and Consumer Read More...
Bajura, June 8 Local businessmen have been selling date expired materials during the nationwide lockdown in Bajura. Deputy Mayor Kabita Bista of Badimalika Municipality said the market monitoring team found that consumers were compelled to buy date expired goods. The municipality monitored Read More...
Kathmandu, June 8 The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has prepared a list of 24,148 Nepalis across 30 different destinations who need to be rescued urgently. The Foreign Ministry developed the priority list of stranded Nepalis abroad who need to be evacuated based on the statistics provided Read More...
KATHMANDU: More than half of Singapore's new COVID-19 cases are asymptomatic, according to co-head of Singapore's virus taskforce. Majority of the outbreaks in Singapore, one of the countries with the highest infection in Asia with more than 38,000 cases, have occurred in dormitories housing migr Read More...
Kathmandu, June 8 Sales of medicines have declined significantly during the lockdown period. According to the Association of Pharmaceutical Producers of Nepal (APPON), medicine sales have slumped by 94 per cent, while its orders have also plunged by 92 per cent during the lockdown period. A Read More...