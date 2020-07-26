Preparations on to reopen hotels

POKHARA, JULY 25
Entrepreneurs in Pokhara have been preparing to resume their business after the government took a decision allowing hotels to operate from July 30 and international and domestic flights from August 17.
Chairman of Western Hotel Association, Pokhara, Bikal Tulachan said the hoteliers were urged to prepare to operate the hotels as per the government decision.
The association said tourism sector was badly affected due to the nationwide lockdown.
The association added that entrepreneurs were urged to make preparations targeting the upcoming tourist season. The association will provide training to staffers as per the hotel operation protocol. For this, the entrepreneurs have started formal practice from Pokhara to revive the tourism sector.
Nepal Tourist Vehicle Association has started the campaign to promote tourism by organising training among labourers and staffers, among others concerned with tourism and transportation.
The association organised health safety and hospitality training in Pokhara today.
Association Chairman Bobarjung Gurung said the training was organised as part of the preparation to resume tourism service.
Visit Year Coordinator under Industry, Tourism, Forest and Environment Ministry of Gandaki Province Juddha Bahadur Gurung said everybody had to be conscious about safety measures against the virus even if the death rate was very low in the country.
He advised entrepreneurs to include all precautionary and preventive measures in the promotional campaign. Gandaki Province has faced loss of around Rs 133,400,000 in the tourism sector on a daily basis due to COVID-19.
Pokhara Tourism Council Chairman Chiranjibi Pokhrel said the time had come to open the tourism sector by being optimistic and with high motivation.
He added that most of the countries had been trying to open the tourism sector. He said internal tourism should be accorded the first priority.
