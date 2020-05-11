Preparations under way to add more quarantine facilities in Kavre

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Kavre, May 10

The District Crisis Management Centre is preparing to add some more quarantine facilities with beds thinking that the COVID-19 infected might have increased with the lockdown easing.

COVID-19 Control and Management Command Post, Kavre, Member Secretary and District Health Office Chief Dr Narendra Jha said that the number of quarantines and more beds would be added as the infected might have increased due to the government’s decision to ease the lockdown.

Dr Jha informed that around 1,000 beds would be set up soon. He further added that they had been preparing to add more quarantines and beds as preventive and precautionary measure against the infection.

As many as 342 quarantine beds and 13 isolation wards have been established in the local levels and different places of Kavre. The quarantine facilities are almost empty.

According to the centre, hotels and schools, among other public places in Dhulikhel will be used as quarantine facilities if the situation worsens. More quarantine facilities will be added in Panchkhal, Panauti, Namobuddha and Banepa municipalities while isolation beds will be added in the existing quarantines.

The local government had eased the lockdown maintaining social distancing and security. The government has allowed industries and development projects to operate by following the basic norms. But the lockdown in the border areas remains. The government will impose the lockdown for the time being if the risk of infection is seen in any part of the district.

Meanwhile, the centre said 1,596 personal protective equipment, 134,450 face masks, 975 N-95 masks, 11,399 sanitisers, 474,150 surgical gloves, 920 rapid diagnostic test kits, 215 infrared thermal guns and swab collection booth have been provided.

