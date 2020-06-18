President authenticates Constitution amendment bill

THT Online

KATHMANDU: President of Nepal Bidya Devi Bhandari has authenticated the Constitution of Nepal, Second Amendment Bill, 2077.

President Bhandari authenticated the bill stepping on the Article 274 (10) of the Constitution. With this, the process of implementation of the new map has officially completed.

Nepal’s Coat of Arms will now include the new map incorporating the territories of Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani, as the president has endorsed the bill passed by the House of Representatives and the National Assembly.

