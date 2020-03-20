Prime Minister Oli to address nation

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is going to address the nation this evening.

This will be the first time the PM will talk on matters pertaining to the looming threat of COVID-19, a global pandemic categorised by the World Health Organisation.

According to PM Oli’s Press Advisor Surya Thapa, the Prime Minister will appear before the media at 6:00 pm.

The Prime Minister is about to address the nation at a time when the global impact of COVID-19 is increasing by the day and the government has decided on taking stern measures as precaution against the possible spread of the disease in the country.

It can be expected that a special announcement will be made during this speech.

Meanwhile, it has been learnt that Deputy Prime Minister and coordinator of the high-level coordination committee Ishwar Pokharel has called a meeting of the committee following a meeting with the Prime Minister.

A few days ago, the DPM had said that the government may have to resort to a lock-down, if need be.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook