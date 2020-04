Himalayan News Service

DAMAULI: Amid the coronavirus pandemic, half-a-dozen pharmacies have pulled down their shutters in Damauli, Tanahun.

Most of the proprietors closed their pharmacies citing lack of personal protective equipment. Tanahun Chapter of Federation of Nepalese Commerce and Industries Damauli bazaar Unit President Raj Kumar Shrestha said the closure of pharmacies was unfortunate.

Locals said private pharmacies had played with the health of people at this time of crisis.

