Private school teachers deprived of salary in Jhapa

Jhapa, May 9

Institutional School Teachers’ Union, an organisation of private school teachers, Bhadrapur, Municipal Committee, today said its serious attention had been drawn to non-payment of teachers and staffers’ salary by majority of schools in Bhadrapur.

An emergency meeting of the union’s Bhadrapur Municipal Committee today said schools had done injustice to teachers and staffers by holding their salary since the last month of the past academic session. The union expressed its concern after schools did not pay the salary for the work they had done in the last month of the previous academic session.

Municipal Committee Chair Drona Adhikari said school proprietors had violated teachers’ right to livelihood by not paying their salary. Vice-chair Bidur Dhungana urged school proprietors to pay salary to the teachers without thinking about profit and loss.

Meanwhile, PABSON Bhadrapur Municipal Chair Dilli Dulal said it was wrong to put the salary of teachers and staffers on hold. He urged the school proprietors to be responsible.

Bhadrapur has 33 private schools. Of them, only three are learnt to have paid salary to their teachers and staffers for the month of Chaitra.

