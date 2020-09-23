Probe panel recommends action against three cops

DHANGADI, SEPTEMBER 22
A probe committee formed to investigate the death of Amar Bahadur Chand, who died in Kailali Police Custody, has recommended action against three police personnel.
Chand had died in the toilet of Bahuliya Border Police Post on August 12. The probe committee led by SP Rajiv Basnet has recommended action against three constables citing negligence. Family members have been accusing the police of murdering Chand. “We have initiated action against three personnel implicated in the incident,” said police chief Anupam Shumsher Jung Bahadur Rana.
Meanwhile, the deadline for investigating the death of the 19-year-old boy in the custody of Kailali Police has been extended by five more days. Sudurpaschim Province Police Office SSP Mukesh Singh said the probe committee led by Rajiv Basnet was given five more days to prepare the report.
Roshan BK,19, was found dead in Kailali police custody on September 11. A five-member probe committee led by SP Rajiv Basent was formed to investigate the incident.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on September 23, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
