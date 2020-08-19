Prohibitory order extended by 15 more days in Saptari

Saptari, August 18
Saptari district has extended the prohibitory order by 15 more days to discourage activities involving people’s gathering in order to contain the increasing cases of coronavirus infection.
The local authority will, however, organise awareness programmes to reduce the virus spread.
The meeting of the district level crisis management centre took the decision to enforce the prohibitory order till August 31, said administrative officer at District Administration Office, Ananda Kumar Thakur.
According to Chairman of civil society in the district Than Singh Bhansali, the extension was imposed as the ban on public activities was expiring this midnight.
The meeting chaired by Chief District Officer Shankar Hari Acharya was also attended by political parties and civil society representatives.
CDO Acharya said the number of active cases of coronavirus infection was more than 200 in the district, which also called for extension of the lockdown.
With the prohibitory order, everyone is obliged to adhere to the health safety standard and avoid unnecessary movement in the district.
The decision was taken in line with Section 2 of the Infectious Disease Act and Section 6 (3) of Local Administration Act.
CDO Acharya further urged the people not to leave home but celebrate the festival indoors.
The District Health Office here has informed that the number of total infections had reached 683 with the recent 11 cases from a single family of Hanumannagar Kankalini Municipality today.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on August 19, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
