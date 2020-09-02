Prohibitory order relaxed in Bara

Himalayan News Service

BARA, SEPTEMBER 1

Authorities in Bara have eased the prohibitory order from today.

Chief District Officer Rudra Prasad Pandit issued a statement informing that the prohibitory order had been eased.

According to the statement, a meeting of the District Security Committee and District Covid-19 Crisis Management Centre decided to ease the order from 05:00am this morning until further notice.

The meeting decided that businesses and services would be allowed to operate from 10:00am till 04:00pm with safety precautions.

Similarly, government offices and public services are to make provisions to discharge their services with 50 per cent staff, including office chiefs and local residential staff.

For offices where direct contact with service seekers is needed, the offices are mandated to resume service delivery from tomorrow with staff reporting to duty on alternate days.

The statement warned that action would be taken if people were found moving about, operating their vehicles and operating their businesses in violation of government recommended precautions.

