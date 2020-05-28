Protect rights of citizens residing in border areas: NHRC

Kathmandu, May 27
The National Human Rights Commission has made a 41-point recommendation to the federal and provincial governments to protect the human rights of citizens residing near the international borders.
The recommendations are based on the field study and monitoring conducted by a team of NHRC members comprising Mohna Ansari and Govinda Sharma Poudyal from 2015 to 2019 in 28 districts bordering with India and China.
The detailed monitoring report released yesterday focuses on the human rights situation of Nepali citizens residing on the borders.
The report has shown concerns about the situation of Nepali citizens residing in the border areas, while recommending that the federal and provincial governments protect their fundamental human rights. “They are deprived of fundamental human rights guaranteed by the constitution due to outstanding problems related to international boundary pillars, dams, roads, embankments and national parks. They have been facing problems also due to conservation activities in the border areas,” it stated.
The report, especially, focuses and makes public facts related to the status of citizens’ right to life, dignity, freedom, equality and security, and the discriminatory and inhuman treatment meted out to them. According to the report, citizens residing on the international border don’t have access to fair hearing, education, health, food and employment.
Other problems facing these citizens are related to poverty, development, displacement and consumer rights, among others.
The report has recommended that the federal government maintain trilateral border points among Nepal, India and China; provide compensation to the damage citizens residing in the border areas incur due to road, dam, embankment and other construction activities; create an environment for the citizens to proportionally benefit from the use of Koshi, Gandak and Sharada dams; and make public the whereabouts of citizens missing from the border areas.
The report also urges the federal government to make necessary arrangements ensuring their economic, social, cultural, civil and political rights. Citizens residing in border areas live under constant fear of wild animals entering human settlements from national parks and wildlife reserves from both Nepal and India and destroying property and lives, which has deprived them of the right to live peaceful life. The border areas are also grappling with gender-based violence, allegation of witchcraft, dowry system and child marriage.
The NHRC urged the federal and provincial governments to ensure the presence of Nepali security forces in the border areas to maintain law and order, control cross-border crimes and provide access to basic facilities.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on May 28, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
LEVERKUSEN: Croatian Marin Pongracic scored his first two Bundesliga goals as VfL Wolfsburg romped to a surprise 4-1 win at Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday, boosting their hopes of playing in European competition next season. Leverkusen slipped one place down to fifth on 53 points from 28 games Read More...
BREMEN: Werder Bremen drew 0-0 at home to Borussia Moenchengladbach in the Bundesliga on Tuesday, a result which moved the visitors into the top four but kept Bremen in the relegation zone. Bremen came alive in the second half and missed a couple of big chances, above all when substitute Da Read More...
LOS ANGELES: It could be a long while until you hear that Hollywood red carpet staple, "And who are you wearing tonight?" Red carpets, the lifeblood of movie premieres and award shows, thrive on the buzz of glamorous actors, show-stopping gowns and screaming fans. But as Hollywood grappl Read More...
LOS ANGELES: The Cannes film festival was canceled and the September jamborees in Venice and Toronto are uncertain but this week movie lovers are being offered a taste of the film festival experience from the comfort of their homes. The 10-day "We Are One: A Global Film Festival," st Read More...
HETAUDA: A pregnant woman has tested positive for COVID-19 in Hetauda Sub-Metropolitan City-1 of Makawanpur district, on Wednesday. According to Bhola Chaulagain, isolation ward in-charge of Hetauda Hospital, the woman from Chaukatol of the sub-metropolis tested positive for the virus. The rep Read More...
The economic crisis triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic has affected almost everyone in Nepal. Daily wage earners have lost their livelihoods, micro and small enterprises have seen up to 95 per cent fall in revenue, and three in every five employed in micro and small businesses have lost their jobs. Read More...
NEW DELHI: India said on Tuesday it was making public the source code of its coronavirus contact-tracing app Aarogya Setu for Google’s (GOOGL.O) Android smartphones, a move digital rights activists said will boost the security of users. The bulk of India’s roughly 500 million smartphone users Read More...
TOKYO: A Japanese man suspected of killing 36 people and injuring dozens in an arson attack at an animation studio last July was arrested on Wednesday after spending 10 months in hospital for treatment. Police had issued an arrest warrant for Shinji Aoba at the time of the fire but had been unabl Read More...