Protest against controversial MCC compact staged in Dhankuta

Khagendra Ghimire

DHANKUTA: The civil society of Dhankuta staged a protest against the contentious Millenium Corporation Challenge (MCC) compact, on Tuesday.

Dhankuta civil society submitted a memorandum expressing resentment for the MCC compact, which is an agreement between Nepal and the USA for foreign assistance to the government through the District Administration Offices.

Claiming that the agreement is anti-national and rather an allusion for increasing US interference in Nepal, the civil society has demanded the government to not proceed with the compact.

