Protest seeking MP Chaudhary’s release

RAJBIRAJ, SEPTEMBER 19

A demonstration was staged in Saptari today demanding the release of the jailed member of the Parliament Resham Chaudhary. The protestors also sought for amendment in the Constitution.

Speaking at the protest meeting today jointly organised by Janata Socialist Party and Tharuhat Tharuwan National Front, leaders of the organisations described the constitution as discriminatory towards the indigenous nationalities, Muslim, Tharu and other marginalised communities and vowed to celebrate the constitution promulgation day as a black day until the statute is amended.

JSP central leader and National Assembly member Mrigendra Kumar Singh accused the government of making a mockery of the people’s mandate by jailing Chaudhary, who was elected with a huge number of votes and sought his release.

“We will have no option but to intensify our struggle until the government releases the elected leader and amends the constitution,” said Tharuhat Tharuwan National Front central Deputy Coordinator Shrawan Tharu.

