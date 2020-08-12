Province 1 reports seventh Covid-19 death

Santosh Kaphle

DHARAN: A 55-year-old coronavirus infected, who was undergoing treatment at B.P. Koirala Institute of Health Sciences (BPKIHS), died at 1:20 am on Wednesday in Dharan.

The deceased, a resident of Budhiganga Rural Municipality in Morang district, had come to the hospital’s emergency ward on August 10 for fever and respiration related complications, informed Dr Nidesh Sapkota, spokesperson of the hospital.

He was admitted to Dharan after being referred by Koshi Hospital and was being treated at the isolation unit, informed the hospital Spokesperson.

Dr Sapkota further informed that the death toll in Province 1 has reached seven where all seven victims hail from Morang district.

