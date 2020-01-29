Provincial minister Jha puts in paper

Himalayan News Service

Janakpurdham, January 28

State Minister of Physical Infrastructure and Development of Province 2, Dimple Jha resigned today.

Jha was from the ruling Rastriya Janata Party Nepal. Since Chief Minister Lalbabu Raut was not at his office today, the resignation letter was submitted to the Minister of Physical Infrastructure and Development Jitendra Sonal. After submitting resignation letter, Jha said the government was mired in corruption and she did not want to be a part of corruption and wrong doing. Jha said she was not happy with the government’s performance. “There is lack of coordination among the ministers and state ministers,” Jha said.

Jha is the wife of RJP-N Presidium member Anil Kumar Jha. Her resignation is seen as pressure to break the party’s alliance with Samajwadi Party-Nepal. The resignation is understood as RJP-N’s strategy to forge alliance with Nepal Communist Party (NCP) to form a new government in the province. Anil wants his party to join the federal government and he wants the same with the provincial government.

A version of this article appears in print on January 29, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook