Pokharel holds talks with Chinese envoy

Bhairahawa, January 15

Province 5 Chief Minister Shankar Pokharel held talks with Chinese ambassador to Nepal Hou Yanqi today.

During talks that took place in the Office of the Chief Minister and Council of Ministers, CM Pokharel identified Buddhist culture as a common thread linking Nepal and China and said, “Lumbini, as the birthplace of Lord Buddha has been at the heart of the longstanding ties between these two countries, there is need for further coordination and cooperation to bolster this relationship between Lumbini and Chinese culture.”

Further, CM Pokharel observed that realisation of the Kerung-Kathmandu Railway project under Chinese Belt and Road Initiative Project would be a huge milestone in the development of the region. “We have a plan to develop large industrial estates in Rupandehi’s Motipur, Banke’s Naubasta and Dang’s Ghorahi, and one of them will be developed after the Chinese model,” he said.

CM Pokharel informed about the government’s plan to upgrade the Butwal-based Lumbini Provincial Hospital and Tulsipur-based Rapti Provincial Hospital and expressed confidence that the Chinese experience would be a great help in the upgradation.

Chinese envoy Yanqi identified Lumbini as the main destination for Chinese tourists and said she would assist and encourage direct flight between Sichuwan’s Chhendu and Bhairahawa. “Province 5 and Sichuwan already has a sisterly relationship, and I hope direct flights between these two provinces will further help to bolster this relationship,” she said.

The Chinese ambassador also praised the achievements gained by Province 5 in terms of development so far and said China would always be ready to help Nepal in its march to development and prosperity.

A version of this article appears in print on January 16, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

