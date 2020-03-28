Provincial government sets up fund to fight coronavirus

Himalayan News Service

DHANGADHI: The Sudurpashchim Province government has set up a fund to combat the coronavirus threat.

A cabinet meeting of the provincial government convened on Saturday took the decision to set up the Coronavirus Risk Control and Management Fund with an initial deposit of 400 million rupees from the government.

“Various organisations and individuals, if interested, can contribute to the fund,” said the government’s spokesperson, Internal Affairs and Law Minister Prakash Shah.

Meanwhile, the government has also decided to set up three laboratories at different hospitals in the province to facilitate the testing of samples for the coronavirus suspects.

“Labs will be set up at Seti Provincial Hospital and hospitals in Doti and Baitadi for the testing of samples of suspected coronavirus patients,” he said.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook