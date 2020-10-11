Public land returned to govt ownership

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Share Now:











BARA, OCTOBER 10

A strip of public land, which was fraudulently transferred to an individual, has been brought under the government ownership in Bara. The land was used as a cremation ground in the past.

Voices had been raised demanding the revocation of private ownership of the six bigaha and eight kattha land plots of former Piparasimara VDC-4.

This daily had also carried a new story on the issue. Yesterday, the Land Revenue Office of Simara revoked the private registration of the land and successfully brought it under government ownership. As per sources, Ramchandra Gautam from Kathmandu, Dharmasthali had got the land mentioned as ‘cremation ground’ in the official document registered fraudulently in his name and sold it. Gautam had first sold the land to his own brothers Ramsharan Gautam and Motiram Gautam, who then sold it to other persons. Earlier this year, the ward concerned had written to the Land Revenue Office, asking it to revoke the private ownership of the land and bring it under the government ownership.

Though the ward has sought action against the LRO and Guthi Sansthan staffers and the person involved in the land grab, the land revenue office hasn’t taken any decision towards that effect. There are reports that a property management company owned by hotelier Ichchha Bahadur Wagle, that had purchased the land plot, was preparing to go to the court seeking compensation.

A version of this article appears in print on October 11, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook