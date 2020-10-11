Public land returned to govt ownership

BARA, OCTOBER 10
A strip of public land, which was fraudulently transferred to an individual, has been brought under the government ownership in Bara. The land was used as a cremation ground in the past.
Voices had been raised demanding the revocation of private ownership of the six bigaha and eight kattha land plots of former Piparasimara VDC-4.
This daily had also carried a new story on the issue. Yesterday, the Land Revenue Office of Simara revoked the private registration of the land and successfully brought it under government ownership. As per sources, Ramchandra Gautam from Kathmandu, Dharmasthali had got the land mentioned as ‘cremation ground’ in the official document registered fraudulently in his name and sold it. Gautam had first sold the land to his own brothers Ramsharan Gautam and Motiram Gautam, who then sold it to other persons. Earlier this year, the ward concerned had written to the Land Revenue Office, asking it to revoke the private ownership of the land and bring it under the government ownership.
Though the ward has sought action against the LRO and Guthi Sansthan staffers and the person involved in the land grab, the land revenue office hasn’t taken any decision towards that effect. There are reports that a property management company owned by hotelier Ichchha Bahadur Wagle, that had purchased the land plot, was preparing to go to the court seeking compensation.
A version of this article appears in print on October 11, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
DHADING: A person died and another one sustained injuries after a bus collided head-on with a tipper truck in Thakre Rural Municipality of Dhading district in the wee hours of Saturday. Police identified the deceased as Krishna Lama (35) of Harisiddhi in Lalitpur Metropolitan City-29 in Lalitpur Read More...
KATHMANDU: Phulpati Badhai, the feu de joie to be held on the seventh day of Dashain festival, will be organised symbolically this year due to global COVID-19 pandemic. The Nepali Army (NA) has been organising the feu de joie for years at the army pavilion, Tundikhel. The ceremony will be obse Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. Read More: Yet another single-day high for Kathmandu valley with 2672 infections reported Till Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal has set yet another record high single day infections as a whopping 5008 Covid-19 cases were detected on Saturday. The nationwide Coronavirus tally as such has leaped to 105,684 on the second day of crossing the 100k mark. As many as 1229 people who had earlier contracted the Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal reported 14 more fatalities from coronavirus infection on Saturday, the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed at its regular media briefing on Saturday. With these latest additions, Nepal's COVID-19 death toll has now advanced to 614. Among those who succumbed to Read More...
KATHMANDU: The three districts in Kathmandu Valley registered record-high 2,672 new cases of coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours. Kathmandu alone witnessed 2,100 new infections on Saturday while 203 new cases were detected in Bhaktapur and 369 in Lalitpur. Previously, the valley highest Read More...
BAJURA: The Himalayan Times through one of its stories has yet again made an impact by highlighting the plight of four helpless siblings facing dire financial circumstances. Read Also: Abandoned siblings in Bajura struggle for survival In an article published by the Himalayan Times, on Septe Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 10 The Rapist is You! Youth activists express rage against increasing cases of rape in the country at a flash mob in Maitighar Mandal, on Saturday. What started as a protest song to highlight sexual violence against women in Chile in 2019 and gradually turned into a movem Read More...