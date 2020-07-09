Public transportation workers stage protest in Rajbiraj

RAJBIRAJ, JULY 8
Public transportation workers working in Saptari district demonstrated demanding permits for the operation of transport service in Rajbiraj today.
At the initiative of Nepal Transportation Free Labour Union Municipal committee and All Nepal Electricity Rickshaw, Auto, Tempo Labour Union, Saptari, transportation workers demonstrated and submitted a memorandum to the authority concerned through the chief district officer.
The memo was submitted to Physical Infrastructure and Transportation Ministry, home ministry and Rajbiraj Municipality through CDO Shankar Acharya. The memo read that the labourers dependent on transportation were facing hand-tomouth problems as there had been no decision to open the service. They demanded a decision on operation of public transportation service soon.
Chairman of Nepal Transportation Free Labour Union Municipal Committee Rajbiraj Bhola Prasad Yadav said they were locked at home for the last four months and were not able to run their families.
The labourers took a round of the municipal area with placards. All Nepal Trade Union Mahasangh General Secretary Kedar Dev and All Nepal Electricity Rickshaw, tempo, auto Labour Union district chairman Bijendra Dev addressed a corner meeting.
Nepal Transportation Free Labour Union Municipal Committee Chairman Bhola Prasad Yadav said that they would hit the street and stop all vehicles, including private ones, from plying the roads if the government did not permit public transportation to operate.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 9, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
KATHMANDU The lockdown came into effect in Nepal on March 24 to curb the spread of coronavirus confining people to their homes while schools, offices and businesses shut down. Nobody knew how the situation would unfold and for how long the lockdown would continue. At that moment Founder of Dis Read More...
CHENNAI/BENGALURU: NLC India said on Wednesday the death toll from a boiler blast at the lignite miner and electricity generator’s plant in the southern Tamil Nadu state rose to 13. Two people injured in the blast have been discharged, a senior company official said. The incident, which occu Read More...
KATHMANDU: A team of engineers from the University of Bristol and local partners in Nepal have joined hands to improve the seismic safety, and resilience of school and community buildings in our country. After seeing the destruction made by the massive earthquake of 2015 that brought a loss of hu Read More...
KATHMANDU: UK neurologists have warned that serious and potentially deadly brain disorder might be triggered among patients with mild Covid-19 symptoms or recovering patients. Publishing the paper in the journal Brain on Wednesday, neurologists said that there was a rise in a life-threatening con Read More...
RAJBIRAJ: Half a dozen houses have been inundated as rain-triggered flood gushed into a human settlement in Tilathi Koiladi Rural Municipality-3 of Saptari district. The flood has also destroyed paddy planted in approximately 100 bigaha of fields, it has been reported. Two thatched-roof ho Read More...
KATHMANDU: Trump administration that has been critical of the World Health Organisation (WHO) over its handling of coronavirus pandemic has formally withdrawn the United States from the UN health body, on Tuesday. The United Nations confirmed that the US would leave WHO on July 6, 2021, following Read More...
CHENNAI: Indian police have arrested 12 LG Polymers officials, including its South Korean chief executive, an officer said on Wednesday, two months after a gas leak at the company's south India chemical plant killed 12. The arrests were made under a case of culpable homicide filed against the c Read More...
BEIJING/WASHINGTON: China said on Wednesday it will impose visa restrictions on US citizens who have engaged in what it called "egregious" behaviour over Tibet, in apparent retaliation against US restrictions on Chinese officials. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday the United Sta Read More...