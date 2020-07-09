Public transportation workers stage protest in Rajbiraj

Himalayan News Service

RAJBIRAJ, JULY 8

Public transportation workers working in Saptari district demonstrated demanding permits for the operation of transport service in Rajbiraj today.

At the initiative of Nepal Transportation Free Labour Union Municipal committee and All Nepal Electricity Rickshaw, Auto, Tempo Labour Union, Saptari, transportation workers demonstrated and submitted a memorandum to the authority concerned through the chief district officer.

The memo was submitted to Physical Infrastructure and Transportation Ministry, home ministry and Rajbiraj Municipality through CDO Shankar Acharya. The memo read that the labourers dependent on transportation were facing hand-tomouth problems as there had been no decision to open the service. They demanded a decision on operation of public transportation service soon.

Chairman of Nepal Transportation Free Labour Union Municipal Committee Rajbiraj Bhola Prasad Yadav said they were locked at home for the last four months and were not able to run their families.

The labourers took a round of the municipal area with placards. All Nepal Trade Union Mahasangh General Secretary Kedar Dev and All Nepal Electricity Rickshaw, tempo, auto Labour Union district chairman Bijendra Dev addressed a corner meeting.

Nepal Transportation Free Labour Union Municipal Committee Chairman Bhola Prasad Yadav said that they would hit the street and stop all vehicles, including private ones, from plying the roads if the government did not permit public transportation to operate.

