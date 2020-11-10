Qatar prince, others to scale Amadablam tomorrow as rope-fixing Sherpas open summit route

NAMCHE: At least four Sherpa climbers today successfully stood atop the summit of Mt Amadablam in the Everest region, according to the expedition organiser.
Iswari Paudel, Managing Director at Himalayan Guides, informed that the rope-fixing team comprising Dorjee Gyaljen Sherpa and Siddhi Bahadur Tamang from Himalayan Guides, and Lakpa Dendi Sherpa and Geshman Tamang from Seven Summit Treks scaled the mountain at around 2:00 pm opening a route to the summit point.
With the opening of a route to the summit point, the world climbers including Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Thani from Qatar’s royal family will make final summit push tomorrow, Paudel said.
“Al Thani along with other climbers has already reached Camp II of the 6812-metre peak,” he added.
A group of climbers comprising Al Thani, Kenton Cool from the United Kingdom and Garrett Madison from the United States among others will be attempting to climb Mt this season. British climber and six-time Everest summiteer Tim Mosedale and Jon Gupta, owner of Mountain Expeditions Worldwide High-Altitude Guide in UK will also be attempting to climb Mt Amadablam, according to Paudel.
Seven Summit Treks informed that record-holding climbers including Mingma Sherpa, Chhang Dawa Sherpa and Tashi Lakpa Sherpa have also reached the base camp to attempt to climb the mountain. “Four brothers from our company will be attempting to climb the mountain assisting the world climbers this season,” Thaneswar Guragai, Manager at Seven Summit treks, said.
According to Rameswa Niraula, an official at the Department of Tourism, at least 40 foreign members from different countries along with their Nepali support staff will be attempting to scale Mt Amadablam this season.
Earlier, Bahrain Royal Guard Expedition with Bahrain Prince Mohamed Hamad Mohamed Al Khalifa successfully scaled Mt Manaslu on October 15, making the year’s first ever summit to Nepal’s 8000er mountain.
BIRGUNJ: The government has set up three Armed Police Force (APF) border outposts (BOP) along Nepal-India border region in Parsa district, on Monday. As per government's decision, the BOPs have been established at Tihuki in Chiparamai Rural Municipality-2, Mahadevpati in Jirabhawani Rural Mun Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 9 Five members of the Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Secretariat who had given Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli till today to call the Secretariat meeting will devise a new strategy as the PM did not call the meeting. Indications are that they will call the meeting on their own. N Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 9 The State Affairs and Good Governance Committee of the Parliament has directed the government not to implement the decision to remove the phrase ‘Federal Democratic Republic’ used ahead ‘of Nepal’ for correspondence and speeches. The cabinet had, on September 27, Read More...
BARA, NOVEMBER 9 Eight houses were reduced to ashes in a fire that broke out at Sakhui of Kalaiya Sub-metropolitan City, Bara, last evening. The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained. Houses belonging to Shovalal Chaudhary, Ramautar Chaudhary, Ramlal Chaudhary, Nandu Chaudhary, Sishu Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 9 The Department of Commerce, Supply and Consumer Protection has slapped one-year imprisonment and fine against those involved in relabelling date-expired food items. According to the Department, action has been taken against them as they were arrested red- handed while sen Read More...
DHARAN, NOVEMBER 9 Tourism is slowly reviving in Bhedetar, a famous tourist destination on the confluence of Sunsari and Dhankuta. According to hotelier Ram Dhakal, domestic tourists have started pouring in with the end of the monthslong lockdown. “Tourism suffered a huge blow due to Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 9 A bridge over the Bagmati River in Tinkune, Kathmandu, will be built with a new technology in new design. The contract agreement for the bridge will be inked in two weeks. According to the Kathmandu Valley Road Expansion Project, the bridge will be constructed with a n Read More...
KATHMANDU: Bandana Rana has been re-elected to the Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW) for the second term, in the elections held during the 21st Meeting of the States Parties to the Convention on Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women in New York t Read More...