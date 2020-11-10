Qatar prince, others to scale Amadablam tomorrow as rope-fixing Sherpas open summit route

Himalayan News Service

NAMCHE: At least four Sherpa climbers today successfully stood atop the summit of Mt Amadablam in the Everest region, according to the expedition organiser.

Iswari Paudel, Managing Director at Himalayan Guides, informed that the rope-fixing team comprising Dorjee Gyaljen Sherpa and Siddhi Bahadur Tamang from Himalayan Guides, and Lakpa Dendi Sherpa and Geshman Tamang from Seven Summit Treks scaled the mountain at around 2:00 pm opening a route to the summit point.

With the opening of a route to the summit point, the world climbers including Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Thani from Qatar’s royal family will make final summit push tomorrow, Paudel said.

“Al Thani along with other climbers has already reached Camp II of the 6812-metre peak,” he added.

A group of climbers comprising Al Thani, Kenton Cool from the United Kingdom and Garrett Madison from the United States among others will be attempting to climb Mt this season. British climber and six-time Everest summiteer Tim Mosedale and Jon Gupta, owner of Mountain Expeditions Worldwide High-Altitude Guide in UK will also be attempting to climb Mt Amadablam, according to Paudel.

Seven Summit Treks informed that record-holding climbers including Mingma Sherpa, Chhang Dawa Sherpa and Tashi Lakpa Sherpa have also reached the base camp to attempt to climb the mountain. “Four brothers from our company will be attempting to climb the mountain assisting the world climbers this season,” Thaneswar Guragai, Manager at Seven Summit treks, said.

According to Rameswa Niraula, an official at the Department of Tourism, at least 40 foreign members from different countries along with their Nepali support staff will be attempting to scale Mt Amadablam this season.

Earlier, Bahrain Royal Guard Expedition with Bahrain Prince Mohamed Hamad Mohamed Al Khalifa successfully scaled Mt Manaslu on October 15, making the year’s first ever summit to Nepal’s 8000er mountain.

