Quarantine centres in Bhojpur ill-managed, lack basic facilities

Bhojpur, May 1

People kept in quarantine centres of Bhojpur are facing a hard time as these centres do not meet government-set criteria and lack basic facilities.

While local governments have apparently failed to make necessary arrangements for food and beds in the quarantine centres, lack of proper coordination between local representatives and administrative officers in the district has worsened the matter further.

The district comprises nine local levels, among which Purbi Arun Rural Municipality is said to have the maximum number of people staying in quarantine.

Namuna Ghimire, who is staying in a quarantine facility of Arun Rural Municipality-4, said lack of basic facilities had made her stay in the quarantine a nightmare.

“Ill-equipped quarantine centres have hit the kids hard. “I’ve been given a mat and a bedsheet, but as I also have kids with me, it’s been difficult for them to sleep.”

“Kids have developed some health issues in the quarantine centres,” said another woman.

While the quarantined people are complaining about the ill-managed quarantine centres, local levels claim that they had set up the quarantine facilities meeting the government-set criteria. “We’ve done everything possible to manage quarantine centres with limited resources,” said Arun RM Mayor Gajendra Bahadur Karki.

