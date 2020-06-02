Quarantined peopleâ€™s swabs collected after minorâ€™s deathÂ 

Bajura, June 1Â
The swab samples of people kept in the quarantine facility atÂ DhuralsainÂ Secondary School were collected after the death of a two-year-old child inÂ BudhigangaÂ Municipality,Â Bajura.
Municipality Mayor Dipak Bikram Sha said the child, who was infected with COV- ID-19, died in the isolation ward ofÂ BajuraÂ District Hospital on Sunday. The minorâ€™s mother also tested positive for the virus. She is undergoing treatment in the isolation ward of the hospital.
Chief at the health office Daya KrishnaÂ PantaÂ said swab samples of quarantined people were collected for PCR test as there were high chances that they might have contracted the virus.
He said the swab samples of 173 people, including health workers and security personnel, were sent toÂ DhangadiÂ Laboratory for PCR test.
DhuralsainÂ Quarantine was sealed after the death of the child.
According toÂ BajuraÂ District Police Office, 371 people had returned from India on the same day when the deceased minor was brought to the district from India. They entered the country fromÂ GauriphantaÂ border point on May 26.
As many as 54 people were kept in the quarantine facility ofÂ DhuralsainÂ on that day.
The minor was kept in the isolation ward inÂ MartadiÂ the next day after her health condition deteriorated. As many as 185 Indian returnees are staying inÂ DhuralsainÂ quarantine at present.
