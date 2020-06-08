Quarantined youths die

Himalayan News Service

DADELDHURA: Two youths from Baitadi and Doti died in quarantine facilities in the two districts in the past 24 hours.

While a 23-year-old youth from Baitadi died on Saturday evening, a 19-year-old youth from Doti died on Sunday morning.

Both had returned from India. Baitadi Chief District Officer Mohan Prasad Joshi said the 23-year-old, who was in a quarantine facility at CTVT Training Centre at Patan Municipality, died at 6:00pm on Saturday. He had returned from Mumbai and was quarantined on Saturday.

CDO Joshi added that he breathed his last on the way to a nearby health facility.

The 19-year-old youth, on the other hand, was from KI Singh Rural Municipality, Doti, and was staying at a quarantine facility in Sitaram Basic Level School.

He had returned from Delhi a week ago.

Swabs of the youths have been collected for polymerase chain reaction test.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on June 8, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

