Quarantines in Sudurpaschim bursting at seams 

Dhangadhi, June 2
With the increasing number of returnees from India, the quarantine facilities in Sudupaschim Province are almost packed.
The number of migrant workers returning home from India is increasing every day. According to Kailali District Administration Office, around 5,000 returnees have been entering Nepal on a daily basis from Trinagar border point.
Administrative officer Shiva Raj Joshi said the number of returnees from India was on the rise. He said all of them had been kept in quarantine facilities.
Around 49,953 migrant workers have been kept in quarantine facilities of Sudurpaschim Province.
According to Sudurpaschim Health Development Directorate, Doti, there are 1,466 quarantine facilities with the capacity to accommodate 56,052 people. As many as 13,212 people have been quarantined in Kailali, 7,651 in Kanchanpur, 7,673 in Doti, 5,386 in Baitadi, 4,252 in Dadeldhura, 4,524 in Achham, 2,669 in Bajhang, 3,574 in Bajura and 1,012 in Darchula.
Of the quarantined people, 1,500 had undergone rapid diagnostic test while 300 suspects have undergone PCR test.
COVID Sub-committee Coordinator Narayan Baral said the number of people returning from India had exceeded their expectation. He said 1,128 people had been kept in the quarantine facilities of Dhangadi.
