Rabid dog bite claims three lives in Dolakha

DOLAKHA, AUGUST 26
At least three persons died after a rabid dog bit them in Melung and Baiteshwor Rural Municipalities of Dolakha district.
Ram Chandra Bhandari, 32, of the rural municipality died in the course of treatment in Patan Hospital, Lalitpur, today.
The rabid dog had bitten him one and-a-half-months ago. Bhandari was admitted to the health facility as he had experienced health problems some days after the dog bit him.
Similarly, Kushal Nepali, 14, and eight-year-old Surya BK of Baiteshwor Rural Municipality in the district died a week ago.
They were staying in their maternal uncle’s house.
According to the department of health of the rural municipality, the trio died after the rabid dog bit them.
Ward No 6 Chairman Raj Kusum Lama said that the mad dog had bitten ten other locals of wards 5, 6 and 7 around one-and-a-half-months ago. He said that the trio died as they did not go for rabies vaccine regularly. Though the first dose of rabies vaccine was given to them immediately after the incident.
The condition of the other persons is said to be normal. The rabid dog has already been killed. Locals said ten persons, who were bitten by the same dog, have been going though mental trauma after the death of three persons.
Spokesperson for the rural municipality Hira Thokar said it was very sad that the three persons died due to rabies even though they were given rabies vaccine.
He urged the locals to vaccinate the dogs in the locality.
According to Charikot Primary Health Centre, more than 600 people were bitten by dogs in the last three years.
The government had provided the vaccine against rabies free of cost in all government health facilities.
The person, who was bitten by any animal, has to be vaccinated three times on a regular basis.
Dr Tula Gupta said that the first vaccine had to be administered on the same day after the dog bite, the second vaccine on the third day and third vaccine on the seventh day. Dr Gupta added that treatment would become impossible once rabies symptoms are seen in a person.
GALVESTON: In the largest US evacuation of the pandemic, more than half a million people were ordered to flee the Gulf Coast on Tuesday as Laura strengthened into a hurricane that forecasters said could slam Texas and Louisiana with ferocious winds, heavy flooding and the power to push seawater mile Read More...
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 25 The National Human Rights Commission has expressed grave concern about female migrant workers, who it said have been rendered more vulnerable than their male counterparts due to COVID-19 pandemic. Study Report on Rights Situation of Nepali Migrant Workers amid COVID-19 Pan Read More...
DHADING, AUGUST 25 Dhading District Administration Office imposed a prohibitory order from August 8 to prevent the possible spread of coronavirus in the district headquarters and highway areas. Marketplaces from Khanikhola to Mauwakhola of Dhadingbesi and highways have been completely shut Read More...
BHOJPUR, AUGUST 25 Bhojpur District Administration Office has decided to seal all the entry points for 15 days after coronavirus cases increased in the neighbouring districts. According to the administration, the entry points were closed for 15 days effective from today to minimise the possibl Read More...
JHAPA, AUGUST 25 Nepali Congress leader Krishna Prasad Sitaula has called all democratic forces in the country to join Nepali Congress to save the country. Speaking at a party programme organised to welcome new entrants in Birtamod today, Sitaula, as chief guest of the programme, accused the c Read More...
UNITED NATIONS, AUGUST 25 The tourism global industry has been devastated by the coronavirus pandemic, with $320 billion lost in exports in the first five months of the year and more than 120 million jobs at risk, the UN chief said today. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a policy bri Read More...
NEW DELHI: India has reported more than 67,000 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, raising the country's number of reported infections to 3.2 million with 1.5 million reported infections coming this month alone. The Health Ministry on Wednesday also reported 1,059 deaths in the past 24 ho Read More...
DHANGADHI: A Covid-19 diagnosed patient receiving treatment at Seti Zonal Hospital, passed away on Wednesday. Seti Zonal Hospital's information Officer Dilip Kumar Shrestha informed that the deceased was a 45 year old man from Godawari Municipality. He was previously admitted to the ICU unit a Read More...